Ibex Investors LLC Sells 40,998 Shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Ibex Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,998 shares during the quarter. Livent accounts for approximately 0.1% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Livent by 1.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 376,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth $1,888,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Livent by 251.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 279,939 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management bought a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 609,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,117 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LTHM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Shares of LTHM stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. Livent Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.08.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Livent had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Livent Corporation will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

