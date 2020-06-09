Ibex Investors LLC Sells 5,094 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Ibex Investors LLC lowered its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,833 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the quarter. Splunk comprises 0.2% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,568,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $829,166,000 after purchasing an additional 473,790 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,192,389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $478,124,000 after acquiring an additional 205,113 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,227,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,162,000 after acquiring an additional 597,306 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Splunk by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,693,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $213,716,000 after acquiring an additional 240,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,631,488 shares of the software company’s stock worth $205,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,788 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,919,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $801,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,417 shares in the company, valued at $10,769,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,818 shares of company stock valued at $14,690,467. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.93. 1,007,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,456. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $192.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Splunk from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.22.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

