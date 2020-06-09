Ibex Investors LLC Sells 85,306 Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Ibex Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,306 shares during the period. Glu Mobile comprises about 0.3% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 546.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,881,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,671. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 151.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Glu Mobile had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. Glu Mobile’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Chris Akhavan sold 399,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 399,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $417,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $347,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 538,845 shares of company stock worth $5,333,813 over the last ninety days. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLUU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stephens cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Glu Mobile Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

