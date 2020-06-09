Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Shares Gap Up to $1.09

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.05, but opened at $1.09. Iconix Brand Group shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 811,000 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Iconix Brand Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Iconix Brand Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a market cap of $13.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.43.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The brand management company reported ($8.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($8.46). The business had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iconix Brand Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,378 shares of the brand management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.04% of Iconix Brand Group worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

About Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON)

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Iconix Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconix Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.