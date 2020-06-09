Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Imax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.24). Imax posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 231.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imax will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Imax.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.23 million. Imax had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Imax in a report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark raised shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Imax from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

IMAX stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,138. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $843.05 million, a PE ratio of -73.11 and a beta of 1.51. Imax has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88.

In other Imax news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. Also, VP Robert D. Lister acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $35,800.00. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Imax by 80.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the first quarter worth $2,889,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the first quarter worth $136,000. Voce Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imax in the first quarter valued at $1,474,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imax in the first quarter valued at $137,000. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

