Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Trading Down 5.1%

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $10.02, approximately 4,007,667 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 3,990,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INSG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inseego from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Inseego in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. National Securities raised shares of Inseego from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Inseego currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $958.38 million, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Inseego Corp will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 6,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $68,990.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashish Sharma sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $28,217.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,847.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,803 shares of company stock valued at $143,827 over the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSG. State Street Corp increased its position in Inseego by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 86,996 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Inseego by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Inseego during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Inseego by 540.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 69,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58,465 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Inseego by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

