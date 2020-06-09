Insider Buying: KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Acquires 13,975 Shares of Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Theodore L. Weise purchased 13,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $44,580.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at $90,618.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KLXE traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.17. 3,050,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,189. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.39. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 69.51%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KLXE shares. Gabelli cut KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. G.Research cut KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLXE. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 49.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth $45,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in KLX Energy Services by 103.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 44,750 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in KLX Energy Services by 117.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 119,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 64,335 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

