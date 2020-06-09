Insider Buying: Teaminvest Private Group Ltd (ASX:TIP) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Teaminvest Private Group Ltd (ASX:TIP) insider Ian Kadish acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.55 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,000.00 ($7,801.42).
TIP traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching A$0.56 ($0.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,000 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 million and a P/E ratio of -12.17. Teaminvest Private Group Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.50 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of A$0.95 ($0.67).
