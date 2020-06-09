Insider Buying: Teaminvest Private Group Ltd (ASX:TIP) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Teaminvest Private Group Ltd (ASX:TIP) insider Ian Kadish acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.55 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,000.00 ($7,801.42).

TIP traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching A$0.56 ($0.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,000 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 million and a P/E ratio of -12.17. Teaminvest Private Group Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.50 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of A$0.95 ($0.67).

About Teaminvest Private Group

Teaminvest Private Group Limited is a private equity firm specializing in equity and debt investments in small medium enterprises. The firm seeks to invest in companies based in Australia. It seeks to invest in companies having annual revenue greater then AUD 2.5 million ( $1.72 million) per annum. Teaminvest Private Group Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in North Sydney, Australia.

