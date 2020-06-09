Insider Selling: Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) VP Sells 5,617 Shares of Stock

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $235,914.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PWR traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,957,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,765. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Quanta Services Inc has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $44.09.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5,368.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,749,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,206,000 after buying an additional 1,717,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,726,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,779,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,817,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,086 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,100,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,501,000 after purchasing an additional 903,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.