Insider Selling: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Insider Sells 4,284 Shares of Stock

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) insider James J. Jeter sold 4,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $186,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,527 shares in the company, valued at $153,424.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James J. Jeter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, James J. Jeter sold 7,289 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $302,493.50.

RBA stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,263. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.93. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $45.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.07.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 60.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RBA shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $15,124,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

