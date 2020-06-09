Insider Selling: Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $63,530.00.

SRCL traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $63.45. 713,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.22. Stericycle Inc has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $67.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 36,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

