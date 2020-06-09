Insider Selling: Titomic Ltd (ASX:TTT) Insider Sells 568,750 Shares of Stock

Titomic Ltd (ASX:TTT) insider Philip Vafiadis sold 568,750 shares of Titomic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.43), for a total value of A$341,250.00 ($242,021.28).

On Wednesday, May 13th, Philip Vafiadis acquired 400,000 shares of Titomic stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.74 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$294,000.00 ($208,510.64).

On Tuesday, March 24th, Philip Vafiadis acquired 168,750 shares of Titomic stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$140,062.50 ($99,335.11).

Shares of TTT stock traded down A$0.04 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching A$0.69 ($0.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,712 shares. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.84. Titomic Ltd has a one year low of A$0.47 ($0.33) and a one year high of A$2.24 ($1.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $88.02 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

Titomic Limited operates in the additive manufacturing sector in Australia. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of the Titomic Kinetic Fusion process, an automated additive manufacturing process that is used for the application of cold-gas dynamic spraying of titanium or titanium alloy particles onto a scaffold to produce a load bearing structure.

