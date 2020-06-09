Insureum (ISR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.07 Million

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 24.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Insureum token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including CoinZest and CoinBene. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $332,047.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded up 147.4% against the US dollar.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.60 or 0.01961713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00177936 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00045885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00118835 BTC.

Insureum’s launch date was March 20th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto

Insureum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinZest and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

