Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Shares Gap Up to $0.40

Shares of Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.40. Intec Pharma shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 16,287,533 shares trading hands.

NTEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

The stock has a market cap of $20.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intec Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) by 315.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,255 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.13% of Intec Pharma worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

