Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 29,030 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 2.9% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 49,925 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.2% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $52,388,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,488 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the first quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 35,822 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.67. 21,537,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,308,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.21. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $272.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

