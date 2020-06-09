Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Receives $14.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Interface from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

TILE traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $10.14. 869,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.76 million, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.79.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Interface had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Interface will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Interface’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,092,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Interface by 812.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 726,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 646,737 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Interface by 32.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 360,811 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Interface by 12.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,148,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 353,113 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Interface by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 324,042 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

