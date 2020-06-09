International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Stock Price Down 7.3%

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s share price was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.77, approximately 4,913,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,105,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IGT shares. Union Gaming Research cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.62.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 309.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 234,298 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,854,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,993 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 501,577 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

