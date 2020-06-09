International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Stock Price Down 7.3%

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s share price was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.77, approximately 4,913,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,105,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on IGT shares. Union Gaming Research cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.62.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 309.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 234,298 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,854,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,993 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 501,577 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.
