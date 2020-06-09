Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

ISNPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Santander upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

ISNPY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 405,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,963. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

