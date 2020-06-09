INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.98

INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.98 and last traded at $57.73, with a volume of 233900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.73.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.36.

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $303,766.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,234,485.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,229.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,464 shares of company stock valued at $666,657. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in INTL Fcstone by 5.7% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,939,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,335,000 after acquiring an additional 104,930 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its position in INTL Fcstone by 23.8% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 907,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,902,000 after acquiring an additional 174,379 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in INTL Fcstone by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,936,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in INTL Fcstone by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,585,000 after acquiring an additional 38,365 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in INTL Fcstone by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 504,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the period. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL)

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

