Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invacare in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE:IVC traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 309,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,463. The company has a market capitalization of $270.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Invacare has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $11.63.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.00 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invacare will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Invacare by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Invacare during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Invacare during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invacare during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invacare during the first quarter worth about $98,000.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

