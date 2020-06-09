Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Kornit Digital (KRNT)

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/28/2020 – Kornit Digital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

5/21/2020 – Kornit Digital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/20/2020 – Kornit Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Kornit Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $21.00 to $34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Kornit Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Kornit Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Kornit Digital was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/7/2020 – Kornit Digital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/28/2020 – Kornit Digital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of KRNT stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 642,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,706. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average is $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -643.67 and a beta of 1.67. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

Get Kornit Digital Ltd alerts:

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.59 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.