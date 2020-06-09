Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Installed Building Products (IBP)

Installed Building Products (NYSE: IBP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/27/2020 – Installed Building Products is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Installed Building Products had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $59.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

5/27/2020 – Installed Building Products had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $59.00 to $65.00.

5/11/2020 – Installed Building Products had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $45.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Installed Building Products had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $42.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Installed Building Products had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $64.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Installed Building Products had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $49.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2020 – Installed Building Products had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

5/9/2020 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

4/22/2020 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

4/17/2020 – Installed Building Products had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Securities from $39.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Installed Building Products had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $78.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

IBP traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.73. 275,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,429. Installed Building Products Inc has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $80.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $397.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vikas Verma purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $865,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,940.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $1,575,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,409,000 after acquiring an additional 121,886 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $1,137,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,953,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

