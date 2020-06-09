IoTeX (IOTX) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last week, IoTeX has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $28.34 million and $4.86 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal, Binance, IDEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00045564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.81 or 0.05645632 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00055749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002600 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,890 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coineal, Gate.io, Binance, Bgogo, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

