IRISnet Market Cap Reaches $13.75 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. IRISnet has a total market cap of $13.75 million and $4.49 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 52% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.60 or 0.01961713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00177936 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00045885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00118835 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,001,736,091 coins and its circulating supply is 707,420,865 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

