iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.36. The company had a trading volume of 998,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,249. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.65. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49.

