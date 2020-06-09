iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Raised by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.9% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,900,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,044,000 after purchasing an additional 85,251 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,891,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 59,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 88,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded up $5.94 on Monday, hitting $190.94. 2,232,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,954. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.82 and a 200-day moving average of $182.19. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

