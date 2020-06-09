iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.6% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 207.8% in the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 502,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,180,000 after purchasing an additional 34,321 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 178,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 61,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 28,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,519,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,833,594. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

