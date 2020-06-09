iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,388 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,692,000. Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,276,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,548 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,458 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,892 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.00. 7,237,963 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.35.

