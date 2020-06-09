IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IZEA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

IZEA traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.26. 44,558,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,200,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.34. IZEA Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

