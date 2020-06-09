IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Shares Gap Up to $1.26

IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $1.26. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 132,839,118 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

The company has a market cap of $21.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. Analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

