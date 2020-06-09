J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Shares Gap Up to $0.74

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.65, but opened at $0.74. J.Jill shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 5,056,034 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $29.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

In other news, Director Michael Rahamim acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 418,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,808.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 375.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 358,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 283,166 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 65,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53,726 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 56,239 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

