Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Shares Gap Up to $0.49

Shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.49. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 4,442,700 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 538.90% and a negative net margin of 755.26%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Jaguar Health Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.16% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

