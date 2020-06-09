James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JHX. ValuEngine raised James Hardie Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded James Hardie Industries from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised James Hardie Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised James Hardie Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, CLSA raised James Hardie Industries from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE JHX traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.89. 30,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $22.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 348.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

