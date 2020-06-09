JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JAPAY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.14. 31,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,761. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.41. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following segments: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Processed Food, and Other. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

