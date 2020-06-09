JD Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $851,808.00 (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. One JD Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0969 or 0.00000998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JD Coin has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. JD Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $851,808.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.93 or 0.01966449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00178256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00045940 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00118668 BTC.

JD Coin Profile

JD Coin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,288,895 coins. The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us . JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

