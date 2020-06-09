Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Just Energy Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price objective (down from $1.50) on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.49.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

NYSE JE traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,837,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.40. Just Energy Group has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $4.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Just Energy Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,774,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Just Energy Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,426,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 52,867 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Just Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,857,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Just Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,385,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Just Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $143,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.