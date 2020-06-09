JUST (JST) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $56.51 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last week, JUST has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and $56.51 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.34 or 0.01964359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00178418 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00045931 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00119246 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,125,000 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

