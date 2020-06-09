KARMA Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $931.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 247.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. KARMA has a market cap of $5.27 million and $931.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including $18.94, $33.94, $32.15 and $10.39. During the last week, KARMA has traded 176.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $13.77, $5.60, $7.50, $51.55, $24.68, $24.43, $50.98, $20.33, $10.39, $33.94 and $32.15. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

