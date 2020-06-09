KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Now Covered by Analysts at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.10 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of KeyCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.15.

Shares of KEY traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $14.79. 24,489,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,076,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In related news, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,485 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 106,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,564. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,849,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,781,000 after buying an additional 776,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,220,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,459,000 after buying an additional 2,170,031 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,726,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,269,000 after buying an additional 1,959,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,533,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,132,000 after acquiring an additional 436,808 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $187,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

