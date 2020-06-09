Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Trading Up 7.5%

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.97 and last traded at $17.97, 21,601,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 17,533,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.21.

The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

In other news, Director William A. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 97,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 266,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 41,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $864,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

