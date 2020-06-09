King DAG Price Hits $0.13 (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. King DAG has a total market cap of $6.14 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One King DAG token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.49 or 0.01962271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00178375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00045960 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00118628 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,001,470 tokens. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

Buying and Selling King DAG

King DAG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

