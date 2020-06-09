Kleros 1-Day Volume Tops $39,860.00 (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Kleros token can now be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Kleros has a market cap of $9.39 million and $39,860.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001934 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000137 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,681,010 tokens. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

