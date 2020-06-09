KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Theodore L. Weise Purchases 12,500 Shares

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Theodore L. Weise bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,176.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLXE traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.17. 3,050,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,189. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.39. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 69.51% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLXE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Gabelli downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. G.Research downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proxima Capital Management LLC grew its position in KLX Energy Services by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in KLX Energy Services by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in KLX Energy Services by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 543,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 87,840 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 750,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 411,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.