Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Price Down 7%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.65 and last traded at $26.82, approximately 13,501,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 8,324,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.

KSS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Kohl’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 17,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $253,822.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,896,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,345,000 after acquiring an additional 54,770 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,205,000 after buying an additional 2,714,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,989,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,794,000 after buying an additional 540,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,040,000 after buying an additional 142,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,656,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,696,000 after buying an additional 1,841,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

