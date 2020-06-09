KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.44

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.44 and last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 10471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.79.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KNYJY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut KONE OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KONE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered KONE OYJ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59.

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that KONE OYJ/ADR will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KONE OYJ/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

