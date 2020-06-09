Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Trading Down 6.2%

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) shares dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.69 and last traded at $21.04, approximately 878,146 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,263,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kontoor Brands from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 380.70% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kontoor Brands news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

