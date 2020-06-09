Kory Marchisotto Sells 7,194 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) insider Kory Marchisotto sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $129,707.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,226.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ELF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 956,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,029. The firm has a market cap of $881.66 million, a PE ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 8.43%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 50,170 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.