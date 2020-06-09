L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at KeyCorp

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of L Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of L Brands from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a sell rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,064,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,663,026. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.21.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.28). L Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that L Brands will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 111,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,501,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,395,000 after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 274,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.