L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) to post earnings per share of $2.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for L3Harris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.76. L3Harris reported earnings per share of $2.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris will report full year earnings of $11.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $11.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $12.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover L3Harris.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Argus upped their price target on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.80.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.87. 1,744,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,283. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.74 and its 200-day moving average is $198.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

In other L3Harris news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

