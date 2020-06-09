L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.47 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) will post $4.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.51 billion. L3Harris posted sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris will report full year sales of $18.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.42 billion to $18.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $19.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.34 billion to $20.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow L3Harris.

Get L3Harris alerts:

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris from $252.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.80.

In related news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in L3Harris during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the first quarter worth $30,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $5.39 on Friday, reaching $204.87. 1,744,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L3Harris (LHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.